On April 17-18, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will pay a visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

This is the first high-level visit from Armenia to Saudi Arabia after the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries in November 2023.

.Within the framework of the visit, Minister Mirzoyan will have meeting with Faisalbin Farhan, Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia. Other meetings with Saudi Arabian partners are also expected.