Sydney: Bishop stabbed during sermon

A bishop and several other people have been stabbed during a sermon in Sydney that was being streamed online, the BBC reports.

The incident reportedly happened on Monday night in the suburb of Wakeley.

Police responded to reports that a number of people had been stabbed but said none of their injuries were life-threatening.

They added that a man had been arrested and was assisting them with their inquiries.

It was not immediately clear what weapon was used in the attack, which happened at the Christ The Good Shepherd Church.

In the livestreamed video on the sermon, a man dressed in dark clothing can be seen approaching the bishop before appearing to strike him.

Several other people then attempt to intervene and screams of horror can be heard.

“The injured people suffered non-life threatening injuries and are being treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics,” police said in a statement.