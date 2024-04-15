No “substantive or technical” talks between Armenia and UK on accepting Rwanda migrants, Yerevan says

Armenia has denied reports on talks with the United Kingdom on the possibility of accepting illegal Rwanda migrants expelled from that country.

Britush The Times reported earlier that UK is targeting four more countries as it seeks to replicate the Rwanda deportation scheme around the world.

According to the source, leaked documents are show Armenia, Ivory Coast, Costa Rica and Botswana have all entered talks with the UK government in what it describes as a ‘third-country asylum processing deal.”

“There have been no substantive or technical negotiations on the issue raised in the publication,” Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ani Badalyan has said.

Nelly Davtyan, deputy head of the Migration and Citizenship Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, has also denied this information.

“The Ministry of Internal Affairs, in particular the Migration and Citizenship Service, is not and has never been involved in such negotiations,” Nelly Davtyan emphasized, adding that there is no such issue on their agenda.