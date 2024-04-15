PoliticsTop

First Canadian expert joins EU Mission in Armenia

Siranush Ghazanchyan April 15, 2024, 14:59
The first Canadian expert has joined the EU Mission in Armenia.

Thrilled to welcome the first Canadian expert Alexander Grushevskiy to EUMA. Canada is the first Third Contributing State supporting the Mission,” the EU Mission said in a post on X.

