First Canadian expert joins EU Mission in Armenia

Siranush Ghazanchyan
April 15, 2024, 14:59

The first Canadian expert has joined the EU Mission in Armenia. Thrilled to welcome the first Canadian expert Alexander Grushevskiy to EUMA. Canada is the first Third Contributing State supporting the Mission," the EU Mission said in a post on X.

Thrilled to welcome the first Canadian Expert 🇨🇦Alexander Grushevskiy to #EUMA. Canada is the first Third Contributing State supporting the Mission 🇪🇺🇦🇲. Thank you for your valuable cooperation @CANADEM_CA @CanadaFP @CanEmbBeLux ! pic.twitter.com/0PJ51QuVwr— European Union Mission in Armenia (@EUmARMENIA) April 15, 2024