Roberto Cavalli: Italian fashion designer dies aged 83

Italian fashion designer Roberto Cavalli, known for his animal prints on leather and textiles, has died aged 83.

The fashion house that bears his name announced the death on Instagram but provided no details.

Italian news agency ANSA reported that he died at home in Florence after a long illness.

He set up his company in the 1970s. His designs have been worn by stars like Brigitte Bardot, Sophia Loren, Kim Kardashian, and Jennifer Lopez.

Roberto Cavalli’s creative director, Fausto Puglisi, said the designer would continue to be seen as “a beacon of inspiration for others.”

In a post on the fashion house’s Instagram page, Mr Puglisi said working with Cavalli was “the greatest honour of my career”.