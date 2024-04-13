Ministers of Defense and Health visit servicemen injured in road accident

On April 13, Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan and Minister of Health Anahit Avanesyan visited the servicemen injured in Friday’s road accident at the central clinical military hospital of the Ministry of Defense.

The Ministers were briefed on tbe servicemen’s health condition and details of the course of treatment.

The Ministers wished the servicemen a speedy recovery.

The Ministry of Defense reports that 13 of the 20 servicemen were transferred to military hospitals in Yerevan and Sisian, and the 7 servicemen who received minor physical injuries do not need serious medical intervention. All receive appropriate medical care.