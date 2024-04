Swedish delegation from the Swedish Agency for Peace, Security and Development, the Swedish Police and the Swedish Contingencies Agency visited the Forward Operating Bases (FOBs) in Yeghegnadzor, Ijevan, Martuni, Jermuk, Goris & Kapan to meet with the Swedish Mission Members, the EU Mission in Armenia (EUMA) said in a post on X.

“Sweden is contributing 10 experts to EUMA, being the second largest contingent of the Mission.