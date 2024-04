Four killed as military vehicle drives off road

On April 12, at around 3:25 p.m., an Ural vehicle transporting soldiers of N military unit of the Armenian Ministry of Defense drove off the road under unknown circumstances and ended up in the nearby ravine.

According to preliminary data, four people were killed as a result of the accident. Injuries are also reported.

Investigation into the circumstances of the incident is under way.

The Ministry of Defense will issue an additional statement regarding the accident.