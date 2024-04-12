Armenian Defense Ministry names soldiers killed in road accident

The Ministry of Defense identified the soldiers killed in todays road accident as Areg Kerobyan, Slavik Vardanyan, Davit Hakobyan and

Joseph Azolyan.

The servicemen were killed as a military vehicle of the Armenian Ministry of Defense drove off the road under unknown circumstances and ended up in the nearby ravine. Twenty others were injured.

The Ministry of Defense expresses its condolences and support to the servicemen’s families, relatives and fellows-in-arms.

An investigation into the circumstances of the incident is under way.