Armenian Ambassador, Canadian Senate Speaker discuss bilateral cooperation, regional security

Armenia’s Ambassador to Canada Anahit Harutyunyan met with Senate Speaker Raymonde Gagné.

The interlocutors discussed bilateral political agenda, parliamentary diplomacy, as well as regional security and emphasized the necessity of continuously strengthening inter-parliamentary ties.

The issue of securing more political involvement of women was underlined. Both sides attached great importance to bilateral cooperation within international organizations, particularly the International Organization of Francophonie (OIF)

Special reference was made to the importance of Armenia’s educational sector’s further development.