Armenia to post Military Attaché to UK

Armenia will post a Military Attaché to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. The government okayed the decision at a regular sitting today.

The Attaché will coordinate the military and military-political cooperation of the two states, will strengthen the level of bilateral cooperation, and present recommendations on the prospects of development of cooperation between the two countries.

An opportunity will be created for the effective work of the effective cooperation between the defense departments of the two countries, it will give a new quality to partnership relations in the military sphere and contribute to the further deepening of friendly ties, as well as the expansion of military and military-technical cooperation opportunities.

According to the Government, friendly relations and mutual trust between Armenia and the United Kingdom are based on common values and approaches and have serious perspectives for development. Armenia, being a participating state of the “Partnership for Peace” program, highly values the active role of the United Kingdom as an important bridge in the context of strengthening the Armenia-NATO dialogue, as well as developing relations with NATO member states, and closer and more effective cooperation in the field of defense.