US Institute of Peace hosts Ambassador Makunts for roundtable discussion on Armenia

The US Institute of Peace (USIP) hosted Armenia’s Ambassador to the US Lilit Makunts for a roundtable discussion on Armenia, focusing on bilateral relations between Armenia and the United States. The event, moderated by Former U.S. Ambassador to Armenia Marie Yovanovitch, brought together various experts from different think tanks and organizations.

Key topics discussed during the roundtable included the current state and prospects of Armenia’s bilateral relations with the United States, Crossroads of Peace Initiative of the Government of Armenia, regional security issues, as well as the High-level Armenia-US-EU Trilateral meeting in Brussels on April 5.

The briefing by the Ambassador was followed by the Q&A session.

