US determined to help Armenia show that democracy does deliver – Samantha Power

The United States, the USAID, the American people are all determined to help Armenia show that democracy does deliver, USAID Administrator Samantha Power said in a video message.

“Last week in Brussels, I reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to support Armenia as they deepen their democratic reforms, expand their economy, and build towards a bright future,” Power said in a post on X.