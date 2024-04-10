Opening of Armenia-Turkey border would be epoch-making event for the region – PM Pashinyan

Opening of Armenia-Turkey border would be epoch-making event for the region, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the National Assembly, when presenting the report on the implementation of the government’s 2023 Action Plan.

“In the relations with Turkey, Armenia is waiting for the implementation of the agreements reached and officially recorded, i.e. opening of the land border for nationals of third countries and diplomatic passport holders,” PM Pashinyan said.

He stressed that the opening of the Armena-Turkey border would be an epoch-making event for the region, and stressed that efforts in that direction should continue.

“Here I cannot but refer to a socio-psychological nuance. It is very important to fix that I am now talking about relations between Armenia and Turkey, not Armenian-Turkish relations. These two formulations have their common features, but they are not the same,” Pashinyan noted.