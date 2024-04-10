Los Angeles County proclaims Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion on Tuesday to proclaim April 24, 2024 as Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day, commemorating the 109th anniversary of the atrocity that claimed over 1.5 million innocent lives, Pasadena Now reports.

The motion was introduced by Supervisor Kathryn Barger, who represents Pasadena, and co-authored by Supervisor Hilda L. Solis.

“I believe it’s important to reflect and learn from the past,” Supervisor Barger said in a statement. “Remembering the Armenian Genocide gives our diverse communities an opportunity to collectively acknowledge and mourn the loss of over 1.5 million innocent lives.”

Barger, whose district is home to the largest concentration of Armenians and Armenian-Americans in the County, emphasized the importance of honoring their resilience.

“They are resilient people — determined, focused, and dedicated to persevering,” she said.

Supervisor Solis, whose First District includes the communities of Little Armenia in East Hollywood and Montebello, home to the century-old Armenian Holy Cross Cathedral, also spoke about the significance of the remembrance day.

“As we solemnly remember the many lives that were lost, we also honor the resiliency of the Armenian people who rebuilt their lives from nothing — including those here in Los Angeles County,” Solis said. “Let us recommit ourselves to making certain that we never forget the Armenian Genocide, and that we always speak out against hatred and atrocities anywhere they occur.”

Supervisor Barger also released a video message about Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day, underscoring the County’s commitment to honoring the victims and survivors of this tragic chapter in history.