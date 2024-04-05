Pashinyan, Blinken, Von der Leyen and Borrel make statements for the press ahead of Armenia-US-EU high-level meeting

Armenian Prime minister Nikol Pashinyan, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Affairs Josep Borrell make statements for the press ahead of the Armenia-EU-US high-level meeting in Brussels.