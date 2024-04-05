Blinken announces over $65 million in assistance to Armenia

We are here to reaffirm Trans-Atlantic support for democratic, prosperous future for the Armenian people and a more integrated and a more peaceful South Caucasus region, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said ahead of the EU-US-Armenia high-level meeting in support of Armenia resilience in Brussels.

“We share the Armenian people’s vision for the future, we want Armenia to take its place as a strong, independent nation in peace with its neighbors, connected to the region and the world. The United States and the European Union both want to be partners in this effort,” Secretary Blinken said, adding that the meeting is an evidence of that.

“The United States is inviting in efforts that are aligned with the Prime Minister’s governance and economic reforms. We plan to provide over $65 million in assistance from our budget funds, more than 50 present from two years ago,” the Secretary said.

He noted that the US will continue to support more than 100,000 ethnic Armenians displaced from Nagorno Karabakh. “This is central to Armenia’s long-term stability and prosperity, as well as regional security. We are also supporting efforts to integrate people into the economy, into society, including the access to housing, jobs, education,” he said.

Blinken noted that for Armenian regional integration is a key to security and prosperity and expressed support for the ideas at the heart of the Armenian Prime Minister’s Crossroads of Peace iproposal.

“We see a more integrated South Caucasus with new transportation routes, energy cooperation, telecommunications. This will promote diversified economy, expanded opportunity and help the peace and reconciliation efforts,” he said.