Henrikh Mkhitaryan gives shirt to Armenian fan after Inter’s 2-0 win against Empoli

Italian Serie A has shared a photo of Henrikh Mkhitaryan giving his shirt to Armenian fan in the stands after Inter’s 2-0 win against Empoli.

The former Armenia international was the last player to leave the pitch after the match.

The last player to leave the pitch gave his shirt away to an Armenian fan in the stands: Henrikh Mkhitaryan 👏🇦🇲 pic.twitter.com/bBQwQMuezU — Lega Serie A (@SerieA_EN) April 1, 2024

Runaway leaders Inter Milan continued their seemingly unstoppable march to the Serie A title after an early goal from Federico Dimarco and a late effort from Alexis Sanchez secured a 2-0 win at home against Empoli on Monday.

Inter are top of the table with 79 points, 14 ahead of city rivals AC Milan in second place with eight matches left to play. Their sizeable lead means that Inter could potentially clinch the Scudetto during the city derby against Milan on April 22.