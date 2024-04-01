EU Mission says no unusual military movements along Armenia border

The EU Mission said it did not observe any unusual military movements along Armenia-Azerbaijan line of contact today.

“EUMA again patrolled on the Armenian side of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border today, our monitors didn’t observe any unusual military movements. It was a calm and peaceful Easter Monday,” the EU Mission said in a post on X.

EUMA again patrolled on the 🇦🇲 Armenian side of the 🇦🇲-🇦🇿 Armenia-Azerbaijan border today, our monitors didn't observe any unusual military movements. It was a calm and peaceful Easter Monday. — European Union Mission in Armenia (@EUmARMENIA) April 1, 2024

In an earlier post on SUnday, March 31, the EU Mission said it patrolled along the Armenia-Azerbaijan border all day long, noting that “everything is calm and quiet, no unusual movements observed.”

Earlier the day, the Armenian Defense Ministry refuted the Azerbaijani claims about mobilization of troops and equipment.