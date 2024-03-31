Armenian Defense Ministry refutes Azerbaijani claims about mobilization of troops and equipment

The Armenian Defense Ministry has refuted the reports from the Azerbaijani side regarding an alleged mobilization and active movements of personnel, armored vehicles, artillery, and other equipment by the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia in various directions of the boarder doesn’t correspond to reality.

Additionally, the Armenian Ministry of Defense reports that on March 30, photos of a motorcade of recruit drivers of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia as part of the training process were disseminated in a number of Telegram channels, attempting to portray them as military movement towards the borders, which is untrue.

The Armenian Ministry of Defense assesses the recent operational situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border as stable and does not perceive the need to implement additional measures to protect the border.