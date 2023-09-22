US troubled by reports of violence against civilians in Nagorno Karabakh

The United States is alarmed by the situation in Nagorno Karabakh due to Azerbaijan’s continuing military actions, US Representative to the UN, Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said at the UN Security Council emergency meeting on Nagorno Karabakh.

“We call these actions to cease immediately. We note the announcements that military operations have been suspended and, if confirmed, this would be a positive development,” she said.

“Right now the situation on the ground remains dire, and we are extremely troubled by reports of violence against civilians. Azerbaijan has a responsibility to ensure that its forces comply with international law, including international humanitarian law,” the Ambassador stated.

“The United States calls on the sides to ensure humanitarian organizations can provide food, medicine and other essentials without any drawbacks and ensure the safety and security of humanitarian workers,” she stated.

Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said it is disappointing that military actions commenced a day after humanitarian cargo was allowed to Nagorno Karabakh.

She stressed that the only solution to the crisis is an end to the violence and a lasting peace.