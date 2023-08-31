Armenia international Gevorg Ghazaryan retires from football at 35

Armenia international Gevorg Ghazaryan has retired from football at the age of 35.

In a moving video address to fans and the football community, Ghazaryan said “it has been an unforgettable journey.”

“I can’t express my admiration for you in one video. The support I have received from you has been invaluable. It had no boundaries. Thank you. Now I will be one of you, a fan of the Armenian national team … always, in any situation, at any time,” Ghazaryan said.

During the 17 years at the Armenian national team, the attacking midfielder has been capped 73 times, scoring 14 goals since his debut on January 14, 2007. During his career he played for Pyunik Yerevan, Banants Yerevan, Metalurh Donetsk, Shakhter Karagandy, Olympiacos, Kerkyra, Marítimo, Chaves, AEL Limassol, Lamia and Ararat-Armenia.