Ground broken for new checkpoint on Armenia-Iran border

Armenia will build new border crossing point at the Iran border. Ground for the new facility was broken today in a ceremony attended by Chairman of the State Revenue Committee Rustam Badasyan, Head of the Yerevan Office of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development George Akhalkatsi, Syunik Governor Robert Ghukasyan, representatives of international structures and other state bodies.

The reconstruction and modernization of the Meghri border crossing point is being carried out with credit and grant funds provided by the EU and the EBRD.

Armenia and EBRD signed an agreement on loan of 21,146,263 euros on February 7, 2020.

The current infrastructure at the Meghri BCP is outdated. The operational, technical, engineering, environmental and safety conditions at the BCP need to be improved in order to meet modern safety and security requirements and adhere to international border management standards.

The Project aims to reconstruct and modernise the road border crossing point facilities at Meghri BCP. The Project involves demolition of the existing outdated buildings, construction of new modern facilities and installation of modern equipment for the performance of border, customs and other controls in line with modern standards.

The construction works will be carried out by Tana Energy Management Company, winner of an international tender. Roughton International Limited Company will carry out technical quality control of the construction works.