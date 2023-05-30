Speaker of Slovenian National Assembly visits Armenian Genocide Memorial

The delegation headed by the Speaker of the National Assembly of Slovenia, Urška Klakočar Zupancic, visited the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial today, accompanied by Deputy Speaker of the Armenian National Assembly Hakob Arshakyan, Chair of the Armenia-Slovenia Friendship Group Seyran Ohanyan and member of the Group Mariam Poghosyan.

The members of the delegation laid wreaths and flowers at the eternal flame commemorating the victims of the Armenian Genocide, and honored the memory of the Holy Martyrs with a moment of silence.

At the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute, they got acquainted with the materials documenting the Armenian Genocide.

The President of the National Assembly of the Republic of Slovenia left a note in the memorial book of the honored guests.