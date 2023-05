Less than a minute

On May 24, Armenia Defense Minister Suren Papikyan received the Ambassador of France to Armenia, Anne Louyot.

Issues related to Armenian-French bilateral cooperation in the field of defense and regional security were discussed.

The interlocutors highly appreciated the ongoing level of Armenian-French collaboration.

Ambassador Louyot was briefed on the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border at her request.