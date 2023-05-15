Secretary of Armenian Security Council briefs NATO officials on regional security environment

During his working visit to Brussels on May 15, Secretary of Armenia’s Security Council Armen Grigoryan met with members of the Committee of Deputy Permanent Representatives of NATO.



The interlocutors discussed issues related to the regional security environment. The Security Council Secretary presented the security situation around Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh and the humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh, which contains risks of ethnic cleansing. Armen Grigoryan called on the international community to react in order to prevent the above from happening.



The Secretary of the Security Council also presented the details of the recent Armenian-Azerbaijani negotiations in Washington and Brussels.



Secretary Grigoryan emphasized the commitment of the Armenian side to the normalization of relations with Turkey without preconditions.



He referred to the development of Armenia-NATO bilateral partnership, in particular, the Individual Partnership Action Plan.