Armenia, Hungary restore diplomatic relations: Ambassador hands over copies of credentials to Armenian Deputy FM

The newly-appointed Ambassador of Hungary to Armenia Anna Maria Siko (residence in Tbilisi) handed over the copy of her credentials to Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Paruyr Hovhannisyan.

Deputy Minister Hovhannisyan congratulated Аmbassador Siko on her appointment and wished success in her mission. The interlocutors discussed possible ways of development of Armenian-Hungarian bilateral and multilateral cooperation and highlighted the activation of political dialogue.

Reference was made to the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh resulting from the five-month-long blockade of the Lachin Corridor by Azerbaijan, as well as to Azerbaijani encroachments towards the sovereign territory of Armenia. In this context, Paruyr Hovhannisyan emphasized the importance of sending the international fact-finding mission to the Lachin Corridor, as well as the implementation of the February 22 decision of the International Court of Justice.

Armenia severed diplomatic ties with Hungary in August 2012 after the release of an Azerbaijani army officer convicted of murdering an Armenian soldier.

The Azerbaijani serviceman, Ramil Safarov, was given a life sentence for hacking Armenian Gurgen Markarian to death with an axe in 2004 in Budapest.

Safarov was eventually flown to Baku and pardoned, despite Baku’s assurances that his sentence would be enforced.