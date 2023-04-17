Chief of Armenia’s Security Council, US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State discuss discuss perspectives of cooperation

Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan received US Department of State Deputy Assistant Secretary Erika Olson․
The interlocutors commended the dynamics of stable development of Armenian-American relations, noting that mutual visits have become more active in the recent period.
The course of implementation of Armenian-American joint programs and possible perspectives of cooperation in a number of fields were discussed.
The parties emphasized the further strengthening of Armenian-American cooperation, also in the context of ensuring stability and peace in the region.