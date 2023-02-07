Syrian President thanks Armenia for assistance

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with the President of the Syrian Arab Republic Bashar Al-Assad.

On behalf of the Republic of Armenia and on his own bahalf, the Prime Minister conveyed condolences to the President and people of friendly Syria in connection with the large number of victims and destruction caused by the chain of earthquakes that occurred on February 6.

Nikol Pashinyan wished a speedy recovery to all the injured and noted that Armenia is planning to support Syria to be able to ease the difficult living conditions of the earthquake-affected population and eliminate the consequences of the disaster.

Bashar al-Assad thanked for the solidarity and noted that the primary issue facing them at the moment is related to food.

An agreement was reached that Armenia should send food and other types of aid to Syria as a priority.

The President of Syria thanked for the assistance to be provided and expressed hope that with the help of the Republic of Armenia it will be possible to overcome the severe consequences of the earthquake as quickly as possible.