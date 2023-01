Rupa Huq MP raises the Artsakh blockade in the House of Commons

The situation in Nagorno Karabakh with the Lachin corridor blockade is getting intolerable, Rupa Huq MP said during a Q&A session at the House of Commons.

“This blockade is now 50 das running. Children are at risk of malnutrition because of lack of food and medicine running through,” she said.