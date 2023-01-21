Armenia urges CoE Committee of Ministers to oversee implementation of ECtHR’s interim measures against Azerbaijan

The blockade of Lachin Corridor by Azerbaijan leads to severe humanitarian consequences for Artsakh, Armenia’s Permanent Representative to the Council of Europe, Ambassador Arman Khachatryan said at the meeting of Committee of Ministers.

“Armenia calls the on the Committee of Ministers to undertake decisive steps to ensure the implementation by Azerbaijan of interim measures indicated by the European Court of Human Rights,” he said.

On January 16 the European Court of Human Rights notified the Committee of Ministers of the interim measure indicated to Azerbaijan at the request of Armenia on 21 Dec 2022 on reopening of Lachin Corridor.

On December 21 the European Court had decided to indicate an interim measure in the case Armenia v. Azerbaijan. The request concerned the blocking of the Lachin Corridor, via which Armenians in Artsakh access vital services, in particular medical care.

The only road connecting the Republic of Artsakh with the rest of the world has been blocked by Azerbaijanis since December 12 under fake environmental pretext.