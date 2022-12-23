Time to sit down at the negotiation table with the authorities of Artsakh – Ruben Vardanyan

I am glad that there is so much interest about my person, Artsakh’s State Minister Ruben Vardanyan said in a Facebook post.

“It means that I am doing everything right for the people of Artsakh and our country,” he said.



“It’s time to end all this. It is time to open the way and sit down at the negotiation table with the authorities of Artsakh,” Vardanyan added.

Speaking at a joint press conference with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Moscow today, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said Ruben Vardanyan’s activity is of a “criminal and adventurist nature” and “hinders reintegration.”

“Today, there are alien elements in our region. I mean Vardanyan. We regard his activity as criminal and adventurous. He must leave the region, and the sooner the better. He is a harmful and destabilizing factor. The local population suffers first from this. Before he appeared, we had good contacts,” the Azerbaijani media quoted Bayramov as saying.