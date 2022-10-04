Three Armenians elected to National Assembly of Quebec

Three women of Armenian descent have been elected to the National Assembly of Quebec, the Armenian National Committee of Canada reports.

Michelle Setlakwe has been a member of the Barreau du Québec since 1996, Michelle Setlakwe practiced corporate law at Norton Rose for ten years. She also held the position of city councillor for the Town of Mount-Royal from 2016 to 2021. During those five years of experience in municipal politics, Michelle Setlakwe made a difference that directly impacted her fellow citizens by becoming involved in a wide array of files with local stakeholders.

Celine Haytayan has a professional background in corporate management. She is currently director of international corporate affairs with the global video game producer Ubisoft.

Sona Lakhoyan Oliver is employed in the public sector. Deeply committed to various local community organizations, she was hired as a school commissioner for Laval and Vice-President of the board of directors of the Fondation de la Cité de la Santé.