Jake Sullivan hosts a meeting of Armenian, Azerbaijani security officials at the White House

On September 27, US President Joe Biden’s National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan hosted a meeting between the Secretary of Armenia’s Security Council Armen Grigoryan and the Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan Hikmet Hajiyev at the White House.

The parties discussed the process of long-term peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh issue, as well as the need to establish peace in the region.

Eliminating the consequences of recent aggression was highlighted.

“We discussed the importance of avoiding further violence and pursuing time-bound and focused negotiations. We also identified concrete steps forward in support of a stable and lasting peace,” Jake Sullivan said in a Twitter post following the meeting.