Netflix film to feature Armenian vampire hunter characters from Glendale

Netflix’s upcoming vampire action comedy film DAY SHIFT, starring Jamie Foxx, Dave Franco, and Snoop Dogg, is to feature Armenian vampire hunter characters, the Armenian Film Society reports.

The film centers on a blue-collar father who provides for his family as a San Fernando Valley pool cleaner, which is secretly a front for a union of vampire hunters.

Scott Adkins and Steve Howey are said to play the Nazarian Brothers, a duo of Armenian vampire hunters from Glendale.

DAY SHIFT releases on Netflix on August 12.