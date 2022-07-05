Rep. Speier submits NDAA amendment to zero-out U.S. military and security assistance to Azerbaijan

Congressional Armenian Caucus Co-Chair Congresswoman Jackie Speier has introduced an amendment to the FY2023 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) which would zero-out U.S. military and security assistance to Azerbaijan, reports the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA).

Amendment #682 is co-sponsored by Congressional Armenian Caucus Co-Chair Frank Pallone Jr. (D-NJ), Vice-Chair Adam Schiff(D-CA), and Rep. Judy Chu (D-CA). The ANCA is leading a grassroots effort to secure additional co-sponsors prior to next week’s House Rules Committee consideration of the amendment.

NDAA amendments ruled “in order” by the House Rules Committee will be voted on by the full U.S. House.