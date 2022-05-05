Turkey denies FlyOne Armenia overflight permit

The Turkish aviation authorities have denied FlyOne Armenia airline an overflight permit for flights to European countries through its airspace.

The airline is therefore canceling all flights to Lyon and Paris until July 10.

Meanwhile, the Yerevan-Istanbul-Yerevan flights will be carried out as scheduled.

FlyOne Armenia will provide further updates on the resumption of flights. It apologizes to passengers for the inconvenience this may cause.

The company offers to change the date of the flight or get a full refund.