Armenian President, Georgian Parliament Speaker discuss bilateral relations, regional security issues

President Vahagn Khachaturyan received a delegation led by the Speaker of the Georgian Parliament Shalva Papuashvili.

President Khachaturyan noted that such meetings give special dynamics to the development and further deepening of cooperation between the two countries and should be as frequent as possible. The President stressed that this visit is of special importance, as it takes on the 30th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Georgia.

In the context of establishing security and stability in the region, President Khachaturyan presented Armenia’s long-standing efforts to establish peace, emphasizing the protection of the rights of the Armenians of Nagorno Karabakh.

Expressing gratitude for the reception, the Speaker of the Georgian Parliament congratulated Vahagn Khachaturyan on assuming the presidency. He noted that his official visit is aimed at deepening the existing relations between the two countries, which have been friends for centuries, and discussing the prospects of cooperation.

Shalva Papuashvili expressed support for the efforts for long-term peace in Nagorno Karabakh, emphasizing that they are in favor of resolving the issues through dialogue, are ready to play a role and contribute to the matter.

The sides exchanged views on the agenda of the Armenian-Georgian cooperation.