Andranik Piloyan relieved of the duties of the Minister of Emergency Situations

Siranush Ghazanchyan
April 1, 2022, 21:52

Andranik Piloyan has been relieved of the duties of the Minister of Emergency Situations. A relevant decree has been signed by President Vahagn Khachaturyan.