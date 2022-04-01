PoliticsTop

Andranik Piloyan relieved of the duties of the Minister of Emergency Situations

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email April 1, 2022, 21:52
Andranik Piloyan has been relieved of the duties of the Minister of Emergency Situations.

A relevant decree has been signed by President Vahagn Khachaturyan.

