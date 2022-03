Armenian freestyle wrestler Arsen Harutyunyan defeated the Turkish rival in the final to be crowned European champion.

At the European Championships in Budapest, Arsen Harutyunyan (61 kg) won a brilliant 15:3 victory over Turkey’s Suleyman Atl.

This is the wrestler’s second European title.

Later, Hrayr Alikhanyan (74 kg) will compete with Giorgi Sulava (Georgia) for the bronze medal.