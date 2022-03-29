Artsakh President convenes working consultations on situation at the line of contact

President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan convened a consultation with the heads of the power structures dedicated to the recent developments along the line of contact.

Minister of Defense of the Artsakh Republic Kamo Vardanyan delivered a report on the operative-tactical situation.



The Head of the State noted once again that ensuring the stability in the republic is on the agenda of the Arstakh authorities. According to the President, all efforts are exerted through the Armed Forces of Artsakh and the command staff of the Russian peacekeeping troops deployed in Artsakh, as well as through possible diplomatic means to ensure peace and to withdraw the Azeri troops from the eastern part of the line of contact to their starting positions.



During the meeting, President Harutyunyan gave a number of instructions on the organization of the defense of the country and cooperation between the power structures.