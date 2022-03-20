Home | All news | Sport | World Cup: Armenia’s Artur Davtyan wins gold in the vault SportTop World Cup: Armenia’s Artur Davtyan wins gold in the vault Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email March 20, 2022, 18:01 Less than a minute Armenian gymnast Artur Davtyan collected 14.983 points and won a gold medal in the vault event at World Cup in Cairo. On Saturday Artur Davtyan snatched gold on the rings and won a silver medal in the pommel horse event. Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email March 20, 2022, 18:01 Less than a minute Show More Share Facebook Twitter Reddit VKontakte Telegram Share via Email Print