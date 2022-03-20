SportTop

World Cup: Armenia’s Artur Davtyan wins gold in the vault

Armenian gymnast Artur Davtyan collected 14.983 points and won a gold medal in the vault event at World Cup in Cairo.

On Saturday Artur Davtyan snatched gold on the rings and won a silver medal in the pommel horse event.

