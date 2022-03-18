Probability of a meeting between Putin and Zelensky depends on the document yet to be agreed – Peskov

The possibility of a meeting between the Presidents of Russia and Ukraine, Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelensky will depend on the modality of the document, which is yet to be agreed upon, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters today, TASS reports.

Earlier, an adviser to the head of the office of the Ukrainian president, Mikhail Podolyak, said that a meeting between Putin and Zelensky could take place after the completion of work on the agreement. According to the politician, this is possible within the next few weeks.

At the same time, Peskov stated that the Russian delegation is showing a willingness to work more intensively than it is doing now. “Unfortunately, the Ukrainian delegation is not ready to accelerate the pace of negotiations,” he added.

“Nevertheless, the process continues,” he said.