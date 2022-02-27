SportTopVideo

World Cup: Armenian gymnast Artur Davtyan wins gold in the vault

Armenia gymnast Artur Davtyan won the gold in the vault event at the World Cup in Cottbus, Germany.

A new element the Olympic bronze medalist performed in the vault will be named after him.

Vahagn Davtyan won the silver on rings.  

