World Cup: Armenian gymnast Artur Davtyan wins gold in the vault

Siranush Ghazanchyan
February 27, 2022, 21:02

Armenia gymnast Artur Davtyan won the gold in the vault event at the World Cup in Cottbus, Germany.

A new element the Olympic bronze medalist performed in the vault will be named after him.

Vahagn Davtyan won the silver on rings.