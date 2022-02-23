Henrikh Mkhitaryan donates signed jerseys for auction hosted by Foundation for Armenian Science and Technology

Henrikh Mkhitaryan has donated two of his signed jerseys for Advance Armenia Gala silent auction organized by the Foundation for Armenian Science and Technology (FAST).

The Foundation for Armenian Science and Technology (FAST) marks its inaugural global Advance Armenia Gala on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at The Landmark in Los Angeles, California. The evening’s keynote speaker is Dr. Noubar Afeyan, Co-Founder of FAST, Founder and CEO of Flagship Pioneering, and Co-Founder and Chairman of Moderna, Inc.

Funds raised through this year’s Gala will benefit around 50 local Armenian researchers, enhancing expertise in Armenia’s burgeoning science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM)-focused fields by connecting them to top international scientists through the FAST’s ADVANCE STEM Research Grant program.

This collaboration delivers highly competitive research with a potential for global reach in Biotechnology, Artificial Intelligence, Computational Agriculture, and other scientific fields.