Allied cooperation between Armenia and Russia not conditioned by relations with third countries – MFA

The interstate allied cooperation established between Armenia and Russia based on centuries-old friendship between peoples is self-sufficient in nature and is in no way conditioned by relations with third countries, unless they develop to the detriment of the Armenian-Russian alliance, Spokesperson for the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Vahan Hunanyan said in comments to Sputnik Armenia.

This is evidenced by the history and the documents signed, the Spokesman said.

The comments come in the wake of signing of a Declaration on Allied Cooperation between Russia and Azerbaijan.

“Yerevan and Moscow are consistently taking steps at different levels, including the highest, to expand relations in both bilateral and multilateral dimensions for the benefit of development of our countries in the conditions of guaranteed security,” Hunanyan added.

“We hope that the declaration signed in Moscow on February will provide an additional opportunity to advance the implementation of the provisions of the three trilateral statements adopted by the leaders of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan, which may also contribute to a comprehensive settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict under the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs’ mandate,” he noted.