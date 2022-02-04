Armenia, the Netherlands keen to strengthen economic ties

Vahan Kerobyan received the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to the Republic of Armenia Nicholas Schermers. The meeting was also attended by Deputy Ministers Arshak Aslanyan and Arman Khojoyan.

Issues related to the strengthening of economic ties between Armenia and the Netherlands were discussed.

The parties agreed that economic cooperation between Armenia and the Netherlands has a serious potential for development, and expressed readiness to work actively to deepen and expand the Armenian-Dutch economic ties.

The possibilities of implementing joint programs in cooperation with state and private structures of the two countries were discussed.

Industry, chemical industry, textile industry, agriculture, high-tech sector, pharmaceuticals, mechanical engineering, tourism were singled out as areas of cooperation.

The issue of modernization and development of small and medium enterprises was also discussed. Reference was made to the reforms implemented by the Armenian government.