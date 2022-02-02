FlyOne Armenia starts flights to Istanbul

The air communication between Yerevan and Istanbul was resumed today as FlyOne Armenia launched non-scheduled commercial flights on Yerevan-Istanbul-Yerevan route.

On this occasion a temporary exhibition of world-famous Armenian photographer Ara Guler’s works was organized at Zvartnots International Airport in Yerevan.

In February-March the Yerevan-Istanbul flights from Zvartnots International Airport to Istanbul International Airport will be operated twice a week – on Mondays and Fridays.

It is planned to increase the number of flights from April, 2022. The company will operate three flights a week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Ticket prices start from 39 euros, and will cost 34 euros for FLuOne CLUB members. Tickets and additional services can be purchased from the website www.flyone.am or through the mobile application, available in the Google App or App Store, as well as all partner agencies.