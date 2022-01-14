Armenian peacekeepers back home

The Armenian unit that completed its mission in the Republic of Kazakhstan within the CSTO Collective Peacekeeping Forces returned to Armenia on January 14, the Ministry of Defense reports.
100 servicemen of the Armenian Armed Forces were sent to Kazakhstan on January 7 as part of the CSTO peacekeeping force to protect the strategic facilities and infrastructure.
The Armenian unit that completed its mission in the Republic of Kazakhstan within the CSTO Collective Peacekeeping Forces returned to Armenia on January 14, the Ministry of Defense reports.