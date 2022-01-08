Police in Kazakhstan detain more than 4.4 thousand riot participants

Law enforcement agencies of Kazakhstan have detained over 4.4 thousand people who took part in the riots in several regions of the country, Press Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan reported.

“In a number of regions of the country, law enforcement agencies continue to take measures to identify and arrest criminals. The number of those detained at this moment is 4,404,” the statement says.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, in the city of Aktobe and the region, law enforcement officers ensure proper protection of public order and the safety of citizens. The situation in this region is under complete control.